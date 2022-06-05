DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $480.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

