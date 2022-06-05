DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.