DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.