Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Mirova’s 2nd Largest Position

Mirova grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 15.9% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $132,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. 1,007,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,366. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.