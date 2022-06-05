Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.47.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $301.65 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $201.29 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $286.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.49 and its 200-day moving average is $271.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock valued at $389,821,258. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

