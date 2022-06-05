Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ESBA opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
