EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EMX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

