Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Energold Drilling shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,120 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31.
Energold Drilling Company Profile (CVE:EGD)
