Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENJY. BTIG Research downgraded Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Enjoy Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of ENJY stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,012,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enjoy Technology by 385.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,096,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.