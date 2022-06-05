EnWave (CVE:ENW) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. EnWave has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.20.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.