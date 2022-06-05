EnWave (CVE:ENW) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. EnWave has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.20.
EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)
