Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

EQH traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. Equitable has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

