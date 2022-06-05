Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $377,320,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 474,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,361,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 184,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,517. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

