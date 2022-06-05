Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

