Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 7th

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 395,300 shares in the last quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

