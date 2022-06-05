Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces $7.85 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 7.85 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
FMCB opened at $940.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $950.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.56. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $861.00 and a 1 year high of $1,156.00.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
