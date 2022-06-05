FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,049.95

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.95 ($13.28) and traded as low as GBX 908 ($11.49). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 913 ($11.55), with a volume of 25,864 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.06) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.87. The firm has a market cap of £996.92 million and a PE ratio of 31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.49%.

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.31) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($40,549.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

