FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.86.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $218.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

