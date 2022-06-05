Fei Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.25 or 0.11456934 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00431446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

