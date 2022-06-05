Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($37.96) to GBX 1,870 ($23.66) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,060.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,030 ($38.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,175.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

