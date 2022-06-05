Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

FBASF stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

