First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

FHB opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

