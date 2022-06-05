First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,912 shares of company stock valued at $808,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after buying an additional 2,007,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

