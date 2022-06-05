First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

