FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $101,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after acquiring an additional 181,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 75.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,627,000 after acquiring an additional 177,928 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 198,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $115.33 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

