Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.91 Million

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to post sales of $86.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.72 million and the highest is $87.07 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $357.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.45 million to $359.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $448.15 million, with estimates ranging from $436.60 million to $470.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 817,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,156. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

