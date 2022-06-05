Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.25.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

