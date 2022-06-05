Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

FLEX opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after buying an additional 4,277,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 47.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,491,000 after buying an additional 3,046,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

