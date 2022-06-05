Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Acquires $101,300.00 in Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.