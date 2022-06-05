Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock.

FMX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.13.

NYSE:FMX opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $311,181,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

