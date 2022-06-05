Forbion European Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FRBNU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 8th

Forbion European Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Forbion European Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of FRBNU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Forbion European Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $659,000.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

