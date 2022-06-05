Formation Fi (FORM) 1-Day Volume Tops $175,020.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $497,082.71 and $175,020.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,367.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.50 or 0.12395968 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00432295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

