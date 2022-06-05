Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,054.38 ($13.34).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.13) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.92) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.87) to GBX 1,225 ($15.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 769 ($9.73). 401,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,388. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.62). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 772.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.