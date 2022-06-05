Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 2,926 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($37.02).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($263,114.78).

Shares of FDEV traded down GBX 42 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,206 ($15.26). 25,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,926. The company has a market capitalization of £475.36 million and a PE ratio of 34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,427.20. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,080 ($13.66) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($36.69).

About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.