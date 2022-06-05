Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $250,144.00

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $107.24 million and $250,144.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,940.97 or 1.00074798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00030657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

