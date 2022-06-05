GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.