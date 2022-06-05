Gas (GAS) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00010712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $195.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 976.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.52 or 0.11541280 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00426270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.