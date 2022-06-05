Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 177.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

