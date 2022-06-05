Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $16.18 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and $4.96 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

