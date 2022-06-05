Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,570.78.

Givaudan stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $68.91 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

