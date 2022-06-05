GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.71 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. FMR LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

