GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $64.14 Average PT from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in GMS by 11.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

