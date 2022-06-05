Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.37 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), with a volume of 195,596 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.37. The stock has a market cap of £14.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

In related news, insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 250,000 shares of Goldplat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £20,000 ($25,303.64). In the last three months, insiders sold 973,333 shares of company stock worth $7,786,664.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

