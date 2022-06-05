Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE GRC opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $767.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

