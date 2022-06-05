Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE:GRP.U traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.60. 1,332 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89.

