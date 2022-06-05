Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $146,220.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $146,220.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,965.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.49 or 0.06058622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00211205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00607431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.00623739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00073503 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004327 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.