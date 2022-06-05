Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 16,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.