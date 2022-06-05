Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $31.77 million and approximately $82,578.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.27 or 0.06041599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00211169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00601492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00628403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00073012 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004319 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 496,839,464 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

