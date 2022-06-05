Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Raised by Mirova

Mirova raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 383,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

