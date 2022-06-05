Head-To-Head Comparison: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) versus Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.33 $224.91 million $12.13 4.85 Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.11 $495.00 million $2.37 2.51

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patrick Industries. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Patrick Industries and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 0 4 0 2.60 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus target price of $84.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 6.35% 39.75% 11.31% Garrett Motion 19.45% -59.33% 11.73%

Volatility & Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

