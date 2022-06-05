Head to Head Contrast: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) versus SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) and SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and SQL Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -97.59% -183.63% -67.84% SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Focus and SQL Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 1 0 0 2.00 SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Focus currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Energy Focus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Focus and SQL Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $9.86 million 1.08 -$7.89 million ($1.75) -0.94 SQL Technologies $40,000.00 7,247.31 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

SQL Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Focus.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Focus has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQL Technologies has a beta of -3297.68, suggesting that its stock price is 329,868% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SQL Technologies beats Energy Focus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; LED replacement fixtures for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights; and nUVo tower and nUVo traveler portable UVCD air disinfectors. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

